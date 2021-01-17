STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court orders woman to hand over her infant to father

Chakradhar Nayak, who is engaged in retail business while staying in his sister’s house in Bhubaneswar, had filed a petition seeking his son’s custody.

Published: 17th January 2021 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2021 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed a woman to hand over her infant boy to her husband after it was brought to its notice through a video footage that the child was subjected to cruelty, torture and assault by her.

The incident, which took place at a village under Gop police limits in Puri district involving 15-month-old boy being kicked mercilessly for several minutes by his mother, had hit the national headlines after a CCTV footage on it went viral on social media in September, 2020.

The division bench of Justice SK Mishra and Justice Savitri Ratho said, “In this situation, we having given our anxious thought to the matter in question have come to the conclusion that continuance of the custody of the toddler Rajesh alias Rudra Nayak with the mother Rojalin Nayak would be detrimental to his mental and physical development and may also affect his psychology negatively”.

Chakradhar Nayak, who is engaged in retail business while staying in his sister’s house in Bhubaneswar, had filed a petition seeking his son’s custody.

The video that had gone viral in social media was also shown to the court when the petition was taken up through video conference on January 12.

The court directed Gop IIC to secure attendance of Rojalin along with the child through virtual mode on Friday.

When the court interacted with Rojalin, she clearly stated that since she is the mother of the child, she has right to assault him and in any situation will not hand him over to her husband.

The bench ordered, “We direct Rojalin Nayak to hand over the child Rajesh to Chakradhar within a period of seven days. In case of her failure to do so, the IIC shall take appropriate steps and take the child from the physical custody of Rojalin and hand over the child to Chakradhar”.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court Orissa HC
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Biomedical waste including PPE kits, medicene and syringes dumped near alongside the service road in Nazarthpet, near Poonamallee in Chennai (Special arrangement)
Biomedical waste dumped again in open near Chennai suburbs at Poonamalle
'Closely monitor adverse events': Indian experts as 23 elderly people die after Covid shots in Norway
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp