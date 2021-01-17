STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Proud of our COVID warriors: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Naveen Patnaik interacted with health workers who were among the first to receive the shots and took feedback from them.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the nation rolled out the biggest COVID-19 vaccination programme in the world on Saturday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik interacted with health workers who were among the first to receive the shots and took feedback from them.

In a step aimed at confidence building and allaying fears over the vaccine, the Chief Minister spoke to two health workers and a doctor after they were inoculated and asked them to share their experience.

The three-health worker of Capital Hospital Biranchi Naik, female health worker of Sundargarh Ajita Xess and doctor from Berhampur Dr Sunil Kota - stated they were fine after receiving the vaccine and experienced no adverse effect.

Stating that 2021 has brought good news that the world was waiting for, the CM in his message said that the Covid-19 warriors had served the people during the last 10 months without caring for their lives.

“We cannot forget their service and sacrifice. We are proud of them,” he said.  He called upon the health and frontline workers to come forward for vaccination and sought cooperation of all in making the drive a success.

The Chief Minister congratulated the scientists for successfully coming up with the vaccines in record time.

“Our scientists have added to the glory of the country and several pharmaceutical companies are now supplying vaccines to different countries. I seek the cooperation of all, especially the health workers, in making the vaccination programme a success,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister hoped that the health workers will continue their service for the people after their vaccination.

Odisha has been successful in keeping Covid-19 pandemic in control and this has been possible because of several unique and innovative steps taken by the government, he stated. Vaccination was rolled out in 161 centres across the State on Saturday. 

