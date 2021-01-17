Sans hearse, sons carry father’s body on bike in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: As the entire healthcare machinery of Ganjam district was busy in the Covid vaccination drive, the sons of Nilamadhaba Pradhan of Jirabadi village, who died of age-related illness, could not arrange a Mahaprayan vehicle to carry his body to the crematorium. They carried their dead father back on a bike.

Nilamadhaba (72) was brought to Jagannathprasad CHC for treatment in the morning. But he was declared brought dead by doctors.

His sons said they tried to arrange a Mahaprayan vehicle to carry his body to the crematorium but none allegedly was available at the hospital. Left with no option, they carried their father’s body on a motorcycle for his last rites.

However, Dr Kiran Kumar Das of the CHC denied the allegation and said Nilamadhaba was brought to the hospital in a fire tender.

He said the elderly man was dead by the time he reached the hospital and his sons did not contact the authorities for a hearse and carried the body on a motorcycle.

“Had they approached us, a hearse could have been arranged,” Dr Das said.