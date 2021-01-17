Three minor AEFI cases in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Covid-19 vaccination drive went off smoothly on Day 1 across the State barring three cases of minor adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) on Saturday. The three healthcare workers, including two women, were from Dhenkanal, Cuttack and Gajapati districts.

They suffered from minor health complications like head reeling, nausea, sweating and nervousness. They have, however, fully recovered after treatment.

The first AEFI case of the State was reported at Salepur CHC when a 38-year-old ASHA worker felt uneasy at about 12.25 pm immediately after vaccination. She also complained of head reeling and nausea during the 30-minute observation.

She recovered after nearly an hour without any treatment. Health officials said it could be possibly due to anxiety and nervousness.

The 35-year-old woman ASHA from Rayagada district who suffered from nausea, head reeling and sweating after getting the shot at about 3.18 pm was provided treatment as per the stipulations given by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

She was administered one ml of Dexona intravenous fluid and 5 pc dextrose. The ASHA has now recovered and is absolutely fine.

Similarly, the 31-year-old help desk employee of Dhenkanal DHH recovered without treatment. He was feeling uneasy and nervous after receiving the jab.