STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Three minor AEFI cases in Odisha

The COVID-19 vaccination drive went off smoothly on Day 1 across Odisha barring three cases of minor adverse event following immunisation on Saturday.

Published: 17th January 2021 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2021 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Covid-19 vaccination drive went off smoothly on Day 1 across the State barring three cases of minor adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) on Saturday. The three healthcare workers, including two women, were from Dhenkanal, Cuttack and Gajapati districts.

They suffered from minor health complications like head reeling, nausea, sweating and nervousness. They have, however, fully recovered after treatment.

The first AEFI case of the State was reported at Salepur CHC when a 38-year-old ASHA worker felt uneasy at about 12.25 pm immediately after vaccination. She also complained of head reeling and nausea during the 30-minute observation.

She recovered after nearly an hour without any treatment. Health officials said it could be possibly due to anxiety and nervousness. 

The 35-year-old woman ASHA from Rayagada district who suffered from nausea, head reeling and sweating after getting the shot at about 3.18 pm was provided treatment as per the stipulations given by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

She was administered one ml of Dexona intravenous fluid and 5 pc dextrose. The ASHA has now recovered and is absolutely fine.  

Similarly, the 31-year-old help desk employee of Dhenkanal DHH recovered without treatment. He was feeling uneasy and nervous after receiving the jab.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AEFI COVID 19 Coronavirus Odisha Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Biomedical waste including PPE kits, medicene and syringes dumped near alongside the service road in Nazarthpet, near Poonamallee in Chennai (Special arrangement)
Biomedical waste dumped again in open near Chennai suburbs at Poonamalle
'Closely monitor adverse events': Indian experts as 23 elderly people die after Covid shots in Norway
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp