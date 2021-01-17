Western Odisha gets first Philatelic Bureau

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The first Philatelic Bureau of Western Odisha was unveiled on Sambalpur Head Post Office premises on Saturday.

The bureau, 75th office of the Philatelic Bureau of India, was inaugurated by Sambalpur Lok Sabha Member Nitesh Ganga Deb in presence of Postmaster General, Sambalpur Region Lalitendu Pradhan.

Philatelists and stamp collectors interested in Indian postage stamps can now make off-the-counter purchases or by placing order by post with the bureau.

The first Philatelic Bureau in Odisha was opened in Cuttack on August 15, 1948. The second bureau started functioning in Bhubaneswar on October 9, 2001. Sambalpur is the third Philatelic Bureau in the state.