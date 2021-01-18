STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

54 tonne LAM coke seized in Odisha, 10 arrested  

Sources said theft of coke and other minerals at various illegal depots close to the highways is not uncommon.

Published: 18th January 2021 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch arrested 10 persons from Choudwar in Cuttack district on charges of theft and seized 54-tonne low ash metallurgical (LAM) coke worth Rs 13.5 lakh, nine trucks and one JCB machine from the spot. 

Acting on a tip-off, the agency sleuths conducted a raid at Baba Dhabaleswar Koila Dipu depot on Saturday near NH-55 when the stolen LAM coke was being unloaded from eight trucks. The coke was then being loaded from the depot in another truck which was also seized.

“Initial investigation suggests the LAM coke procured from Jajpur was being transported to a factory in Raipur. Eight drivers who were involved in the theft and two others have been apprehended,” STF DIG Jai Narayan Pankaj told TNIE. A case has been registered under Sections 379, 411 and 120B of IPC. Further investigation is continuing, he added. 

Sources said theft of coke and other minerals at various illegal depots close to the highways is not uncommon. LAM coke is mostly used in iron and steel industry processes such as blast furnaces for reducing iron ore to iron.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Special Task Force LAM coke seize Odisha LAM coke seize
India Matters
A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
One-fourth of Indian population likely infected by coronavirus: CSIR study
Representational image. (Photo | ANI)
Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving Covid vaccine shot
For representational purposes
Don't join WhatsApp if new privacy policy is not acceptable: Delhi HC
Vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market being converted into biofuel
Hyderabad: Bowenpally market's vegetable waste generates electricity, biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Government School on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covid-19: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen in Delhi after 10 months
US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
US capitol turned into military zone ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp