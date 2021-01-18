54 tonne LAM coke seized in Odisha, 10 arrested  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch arrested 10 persons from Choudwar in Cuttack district on charges of theft and seized 54-tonne low ash metallurgical (LAM) coke worth Rs 13.5 lakh, nine trucks and one JCB machine from the spot.

Acting on a tip-off, the agency sleuths conducted a raid at Baba Dhabaleswar Koila Dipu depot on Saturday near NH-55 when the stolen LAM coke was being unloaded from eight trucks. The coke was then being loaded from the depot in another truck which was also seized.

“Initial investigation suggests the LAM coke procured from Jajpur was being transported to a factory in Raipur. Eight drivers who were involved in the theft and two others have been apprehended,” STF DIG Jai Narayan Pankaj told TNIE. A case has been registered under Sections 379, 411 and 120B of IPC. Further investigation is continuing, he added.

Sources said theft of coke and other minerals at various illegal depots close to the highways is not uncommon. LAM coke is mostly used in iron and steel industry processes such as blast furnaces for reducing iron ore to iron.