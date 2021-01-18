CBI Court allows Rose Valley Group chairman Gautam Kundu's wife five-day remand 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The CBI Court on Sunday allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take Subhra Kundu, wife of Rose Valley Group chairman Gautam Kundu, on five-day remand.

Subhra was produced in the court here in connection with the firm’s multi-crore chit fund scam.“Subhra was brought to Bhubaneswar from Kolkata on a transit remand in connection with a case registered against Rose Valley Group and its officials by the CBI. She was then produced before CBI-I court here,” said an official.

The central agency sleuths requested the court to allow them to take Subhra on seven-day remand. However, the court granted the accused’s five-day remand for questioning in connection with the case. CBI had arrested Subhra from Kolkata on Friday.

The Group had allegedly cheated thousands of depositors by promising abnormally high returns on investments in its illegal schemes. The money collected by the Group through such schemes could be more than `12,000 crore. Gautam was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in March 2015.