STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

CBI Court allows Rose Valley Group chairman Gautam Kundu's wife five-day remand 

The central agency sleuths requested the court to allow them to take Subhra on seven-day remand.

Published: 18th January 2021 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The CBI Court on Sunday allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take Subhra Kundu, wife of Rose Valley Group chairman Gautam Kundu, on five-day remand.

Subhra was produced in the court here in connection with the firm’s multi-crore chit fund scam.“Subhra was brought to Bhubaneswar from Kolkata on a transit remand in connection with a case registered against Rose Valley Group and its officials by the CBI. She was then produced before CBI-I court here,” said an official. 

The central agency sleuths requested the court to allow them to take Subhra on seven-day remand. However, the court granted the accused’s five-day remand for questioning in connection with the case. CBI had arrested Subhra from Kolkata on Friday. 

The Group had allegedly cheated thousands of depositors by promising abnormally high returns on investments in its illegal schemes. The money collected by the Group through such schemes could be more than `12,000 crore. Gautam was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in March 2015.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI Court Rose Valley Group Gautam Kundu Subhra Kundu
India Matters
A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
One-fourth of Indian population likely infected by coronavirus: CSIR study
Representational image. (Photo | ANI)
Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving Covid vaccine shot
For representational purposes
Don't join WhatsApp if new privacy policy is not acceptable: Delhi HC
Vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market being converted into biofuel
Hyderabad: Bowenpally market's vegetable waste generates electricity, biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Government School on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covid-19: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen in Delhi after 10 months
US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
US capitol turned into military zone ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp