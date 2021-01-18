Loisingha police nab robbers after 20 km chase in Odisha

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Loisingha police nabbed three miscreants after a 20km chase on Sunday. The trio was trying to flee on a motorcycle after robbing two brothers at gunpoint in Kushang village on Sunday.

The miscreants had robbed Rs 35,000 and laptop from Janaranjan Naik and his brother Jyotiranjan while they were on way to Jharmunda village.

On being informed, a team of police chased the robbers. After around 20 km, the miscreants abandoned their bike in a forest area near Kutasinga and even fired shots at villagers. However, police and locals overpowered them.

Two pistols, bullets, mobile phones and a bike were seized from their possession. However, the stolen laptop and money could not be traced. Police said two are from Sonepur while the third accused hails from Chhattisgarh. A manhunt has been launched to nab two other accused who are on the run.