Odisha government nod to Rs 903.39 crore afforestation plan

Published: 18th January 2021 09:39 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State level Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) has approved annual action plan of Rs 903.39 crore for 2021-22.

A meeting of the authority chaired by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra approved the proposal for plantation in 40,494 hectare (ha) and bamboo cultivation over 75,000 ha. The other major activities included assisted natural regeneration, bald hill plantation, regeneration of bamboo forest, wildlife management, infrastructure development, capacity building, research and evaluation.

“Intensive plantation will be taken up over 551 ha of bald hill, soil and moisture conservation in 7,000 ha and assisted natural regeneration in 2,790 ha. This apart, road side plantation over 1,54,865 ha will be conducted,” said CAMPA CEO Uma Nanduri.

She said around 56,958.73 ha of forest area have been diverted for different public and developmental purposes in the State. Against this, afforestation has been done in 67,828 ha. Around 70 culverts and 100 causeways would be built in the forest areas and 150 tube wells would be dug in remote villages inside the forests. 

Nanduri said 216 fire protection squads will be in operation and required support will be extended to Van Surksha Samitis (VSS) for fire protection works.Reviewing the progress made so far, the Chief Secretary directed to create digital database of all the forest assets and upload those on public domain with regular updating. The department was asked to put in place a robust system for ground level monitoring and public disclosure.

