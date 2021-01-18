Odisha records 22 percent more paddy purchase

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid farmers’ resistance to online token system and the BJP planning a massive protest against alleged irregularities in paddy procurement, the State government has purchased 35.06 lakh tonne of paddy during the current kharif marketing season.

Notwithstanding allegations of delayed procurement and mandis making farmers to wait for days to receive their produce, paddy purchased so far under the price support system is 22 per cent (pc) higher than that of the procurement made during the corresponding period last year. Over 28.81 lakh tonne of paddy was procured by the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare (FS&CW) department last year.

Dismissing BJP allegation of irregularities in paddy procurement and online token causing inconvenience to farmers, Cooperation Minister Ranedra Pratap Swain said procurement is going on smoothly with close monitoring of field staff. The department has not received any complaint from farmers from any districts.