Odisha woman hires killer to murder daughter, both arrested

On the day of the incident, finding Sibani alone, Pramod struck her on the head with a brick.

Published: 18th January 2021 09:10 AM

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Police on Sunday arrested a woman for hiring a person for Rs 50,000 to murder her daughter at Raisuna village in Basta. The body of the daughter Sibani Giri (34) had been recovered from Bela canal near Nagram village on January 13. The mother was identified as 52-year-old Sukanti Giri and her acquaintance Pramod Jena (32). 

Balasore Sadar IIC Kshyamasagar Panda said Sibani was into illegal liquor business in areas under Basta and Sadar police stations. Her body was found near the canal.  As her body had multiple injuries on head and throat, police registered a case under Sections 302 and 201 of the IPC and started investigation. 

During the probe, the needle of suspicion pointed at both Sukanti and Pramod. Both had eyes on Sibani’s business while the mother and daughter were also not on good terms with each other.Pramod was an associate of Sibani and in fact, managed operations of the illicit liquor trade. Seeing Sibani earning good money from the trade, Pramod wanted to usurp the whole business. 

A senior police officer said Sibani was also addicted to alcohol and used to return home late in the night drunk. She often abused her mother. Sibani has two daughters and was living with her mother since the last few years after deserting her husband. Besides, Sukanti was also opposed to the illicit relationships of Sibani.

Police said Sukanti decided to kill Sibani and roped Pramod into the plan. However, Pramod demanded Rs 50,000 from Sukanti to commit the crime. She gave him Rs 8,000 as advance and promised to pay the rest amount after the crime. 

On the day of the incident, finding Sibani alone, Pramod struck her on the head with a brick. He then strangulated her with his belt leading to her death. They disposed her body near the canal.The accused have confessed to their crime during interrogation, police said.  They were produced at Balasore SDJM court and remanded in judicial custody.









