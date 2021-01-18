Orissa High Court turns down government plea for court-monitored SIT

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Orissa High Court had turned down the request of the Odisha government for a court monitored SIT probe into the Nayagarh minor girl murder case. This was revealed from a reply by the High Court in response to an RTI query.

In a letter to RTI activist Hemanta Kumar Panda on January 16, the Additional Deputy Registrar-cum- State Public Information Officer (PIO) B Dash said that the Court was pleased not to accept a request from the State Government in this regard which was communicated to it on December 1.

The PIO said, Special Secretary in the Home department Santosh Bala, in a letter to the Registrar General of the High Court on November 28, had requested the matter to be placed before the Chief Justice with a request accord permission to monitor the investigation by a sitting judge.

Earlier on January 6, the PIO had written to Panda stating that no letter of request had been received from the State Government as on date regarding appointment of a sitting judge of the High Court to monitor the SIT probe.

Referring to the earlier reply, the PIO said the information was obtained from a particular section of the Court whereas the matter was dealt with in the confidential administrative side of the Court. “Further information pertaining to the RTI query in point number of 1 and 2 has been supplied now,” he said.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik reiterated the demand for a CBI probe into the case following the High Court’s clarification. Stating that the BJP had raised questions on the SIT probe from the beginning, Naik said the state government is trying to mislead the people over the case. His party colleague and general secretary Lekhashree Samantsinghar alleged that the State Government is trying to cover up the incident and demanded the removal of Agriculture Minister Arun Sahu from the Cabinet.

The BJD, however, dismissed the BJP’s allegation and said that the party has been supporting the arrested accused in this case from the beginning. Party spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said that the SIT has been regularly submitting status reports to the High Court regularly regarding the progress of the investigation.

Mohanty said that on January 12, the High Court, perused the three status reports filed by the SIT in the case and expressed its satisfaction over the investigation and further listed the matter to be heard again on March 25, 2021. “People of Odisha are watching the falsehood propagated by BJP on a daily basis and will give a fitting reply as they have given in the past,” he said.Replying to Samantasinghar, BJD panellist Ipsita Sahoo said that she should fight for the accused in the Court.