STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court turns down government plea for court-monitored SIT

Special Secretary of Home dept, in a letter to Registrar General of HC on Nov 28, had requested the matter to be placed before the Chief Justice

Published: 18th January 2021 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Orissa High Court had turned down the request of the Odisha government for a court monitored SIT probe into the Nayagarh minor girl murder case. This was revealed from a reply by the High Court in response to an RTI query. 

In a letter to RTI activist Hemanta Kumar Panda on January 16, the Additional Deputy Registrar-cum- State Public Information Officer (PIO) B Dash said that the Court was pleased not to accept a request from the State Government in this regard which was communicated to it on December 1.

The PIO said, Special Secretary in the Home department Santosh Bala, in a letter to the Registrar General of the High Court on November 28, had requested the matter to be placed before the Chief Justice with a request accord permission to monitor the investigation by a sitting judge.

Earlier on January 6, the PIO had written to Panda stating that no letter of request had been received from the State Government as on date regarding appointment of a sitting judge of the High Court to monitor the SIT probe. 

Referring to the earlier reply, the PIO said the information was obtained from a particular section of the Court whereas the matter was dealt with in the confidential administrative side of the Court. “Further information pertaining to the RTI query in point number of 1 and 2 has been supplied now,” he said.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik reiterated the demand for a CBI probe into the case following the High Court’s clarification. Stating that the BJP had raised questions on the SIT probe from the beginning, Naik said the state government is trying to mislead the people over the case. His party colleague and general secretary Lekhashree Samantsinghar alleged that the State Government is trying to cover up the incident and demanded the removal of Agriculture Minister Arun Sahu from the Cabinet.

The BJD, however, dismissed the BJP’s allegation and said that the party has been supporting the arrested accused in this case from the beginning. Party spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said that the SIT has been regularly submitting status reports to the High Court regularly regarding the progress of the investigation.

Mohanty said that on January 12, the High Court, perused the three status reports filed by the SIT in the case and expressed its satisfaction over the investigation and further listed the matter to be heard again on March 25, 2021. “People of Odisha are watching the falsehood propagated by BJP on a daily basis and will give a fitting reply as they have given in the past,” he said.Replying to Samantasinghar, BJD panellist Ipsita Sahoo said that she should fight for the accused in the Court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court Odisha government
India Matters
A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
One-fourth of Indian population likely infected by coronavirus: CSIR study
Representational image. (Photo | ANI)
Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving Covid vaccine shot
For representational purposes
Don't join WhatsApp if new privacy policy is not acceptable: Delhi HC
Vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market being converted into biofuel
Hyderabad: Bowenpally market's vegetable waste generates electricity, biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Government School on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covid-19: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen in Delhi after 10 months
US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
US capitol turned into military zone ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp