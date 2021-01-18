Puri's Srimandir gears up for entry of all devotees

By Express News Service

PURI: The district administration and Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) held a meeting on Sunday to streamline entry of devotees into the 12th-century shrine without the mandatory Covid-19 negative certificate from January 21.

It was decided to allow locals to enter the temple from 6 am to 7 am with production of ID proof while devotees from outside will have darshan of the Trinity in four sessions. The first session will start from 7.30 am to 9 am while the second would commence from 9.30 am till 12 noon. The third phase darshan will be from 12.30 pm to 4 pm and the final session from 4.30 pm till closure of the temple gates.

Anticipating huge turnout, barricades would be raised again from Municipal Market chowk till Simhadwar. So far, 65,000 locals and 1.25 lakh devotees have had darshan of the Trinity since the temple reopened on December 23 last year.

The standard operating procedure (SOP) for darshan like maintaining social distance, wearing face masks and hand sanitisation would be strictly enforced. This apart, devotees would be prohibited from eating Mahaprasad at the Anand Bazaar in the temple complex and advised not to touch any deity or idols inside.

Adequate police personnel would be deployed to ensure devotees enter the temple in queues within the barricades for darshan.

Arrangements like sun shade canopies over the barricades, drinking water, shoe and mobile phone stands would be put in place before January 21. The temple was closed for devotees from March 20 in view of the Covid-19 situation and servitors performed all the nitees and rituals of the deities.

Even the annual Rath Yatra was conducted by servitors who pulled the three chariots along the Badadanda to Gundicha temple. Collector Samarth Verma, SJTA administrators JK Sahu and AK Jena, chief district medical officer Sujata Mishra, executive officer of the Puri Municipality BK Dash, SP K Vishal Singh and a number of senior servitors participated in the meeting.