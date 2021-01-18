STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Puri's Srimandir gears up for entry of all devotees

Puri residents to be allowed temple entry from 6 am to 7 am; outside devotees to have darshan in 4 sessions

Published: 18th January 2021 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Puri's Srimandir

Puri's Srimandir

By Express News Service

PURI: The district administration and Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) held a meeting on Sunday to streamline entry of devotees into the 12th-century shrine without the mandatory Covid-19 negative certificate from January 21.

It was decided to allow locals to enter the temple from 6 am to 7 am with production of ID proof while devotees from outside will have darshan of the Trinity in four sessions. The first session will start from 7.30 am to 9 am while the second would commence from 9.30 am till 12 noon. The third phase darshan will be from 12.30 pm to 4 pm and the final session from 4.30 pm till closure of the temple gates.

Anticipating huge turnout, barricades would be raised again from Municipal Market chowk till Simhadwar. So far, 65,000 locals and 1.25 lakh devotees have had darshan of the Trinity since the temple reopened on December 23 last year.

The standard operating procedure (SOP) for darshan like maintaining social distance, wearing face masks and hand sanitisation would be strictly enforced. This apart, devotees would be prohibited from eating Mahaprasad at the Anand Bazaar in the temple complex and advised not to touch any deity or idols inside.
Adequate police personnel would be deployed to ensure devotees enter the temple in queues within the barricades for darshan.

Arrangements like sun shade canopies over the barricades, drinking water, shoe and mobile phone stands would be put in place before January 21. The temple was closed for devotees from March 20 in view of the Covid-19 situation and servitors performed all the nitees and rituals of the deities.  

Even the annual Rath Yatra was conducted by servitors who pulled the three chariots along the Badadanda to Gundicha temple.  Collector Samarth Verma, SJTA administrators JK Sahu and AK Jena, chief district medical officer Sujata Mishra, executive officer of the Puri Municipality BK Dash, SP K Vishal Singh and a number of senior servitors participated in the meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shree Jagannath Temple Administration Srimandir entry
India Matters
A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
One-fourth of Indian population likely infected by coronavirus: CSIR study
Representational image. (Photo | ANI)
Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving Covid vaccine shot
For representational purposes
Don't join WhatsApp if new privacy policy is not acceptable: Delhi HC
Vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market being converted into biofuel
Hyderabad: Bowenpally market's vegetable waste generates electricity, biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Government School on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covid-19: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen in Delhi after 10 months
US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
US capitol turned into military zone ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp