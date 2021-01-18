STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Secretary of 5T initiative VK Pandian visits schools to improve education quality

Last year, Pandian had visited schools in Boudh and Bargarh districts with a focus to improve quality of education in the government schools.

Published: 18th January 2021 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 10:02 AM

Secretary to Odisha CM (5T) VK Pandian

Secretary to Odisha CM (5T) VK Pandian (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Secretary of 5T initiative VK Pandian on Sunday visited five schools in the Capital city to interact with teachers and take suggestions on improvement of the educational eco-system in the State.He also inspected the infrastructure of the schools which have reopened after nine months following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Early in the morning, Pandian visited government schools at Unit-VI, Unit-I, Capital High School, Girls’ High School at Unit-IX and Government High School in IRC Village. While interacting with the teachers and school managing committee members, he inquired about smart classrooms, science laboratory, library reading room, sports facilities and Class X examination results.

The 5T Secretary also sought suggestions on ‘Mo School’ Abhijan, a government initiative to connect with alumni along with improving the school eco-system to make learning more student-friendly, inspiring and scientific.

Last year, Pandian had visited schools in Boudh and Bargarh districts with a focus to improve quality of education in the government schools. He had also visited schools in Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s constituency, Hinjili in Ganjam, while a team from the CMO inspected the schools in Kendrapara district.

