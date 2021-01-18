Six-lane road in Odisha's industrial complex far from over

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: The much-awaited six-lane road from Danagadi Military Chhak to Duburi road under Kalinga Nagar Industrial Complex area in the district is yet to be completed even after five months past its due date. The project, being implemented at a cost of Rs 41.88 crore sanctioned from the District Mineral Fund, was supposed to be completed by the first week of August last year.

The tender for the project was awarded to ABS Engineering and Developers. As per the agreement, the company, which started work on the project on March 6,2019, was required to complete it within 18 months.

However, there is no sign of the work nearing completion. Radhakanta Das of Danagadi said the company has been delaying the project despite the fact that there are no physical obstructions on the stretch. Owing to delay in widening of the road, traffic jams on the stretch have become a daily affair. A district official said the company has been asked to expedite the work and complete it as soon as possible.