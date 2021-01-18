STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Survey on differently-abled children in Odisha on cards

The block officials will compile the data and submit to the department. 

Published: 18th January 2021 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Differently Abled

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has planned to conduct a comprehensive survey of children with disabilities with an objective to initiate timely interventions for their rehabilitation and mainstreaming so that they can lead a normal life. 

The survey will be conducted by the Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) department in collaboration with Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti department. Anganwadi workers and ICDS supervisors will be engaged for identification of the children aged up to six years and with disabilities. 

Secretary of SSEPD department Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma said around 70 per cent of disabilities is preventable if detected and treated at an early stage. “Initially, we will conduct the survey to identify the children with disabilities so that they can be provided treatment at the right time,” he said.

After the survey, Sarma said a system will be put in place to identify such cases at the time of birth as part of the mandate given under Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act, 2016. As per the decision, anganwadi workers will monitor incidents of birth of children with disability in their area of operation and report to their supervisors. 

The block officials will compile the data and submit to the department. Usually, persons with disabilities are identified once they apply for education, job or pension. But there is no system in place to identify children below six years. Most of them have hearing disability or orthopedic impairment, which are preventable if treated at the right age. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha government Odisha differently-abled children
India Matters
A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
One-fourth of Indian population likely infected by coronavirus: CSIR study
Representational image. (Photo | ANI)
Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving Covid vaccine shot
For representational purposes
Don't join WhatsApp if new privacy policy is not acceptable: Delhi HC
Vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market being converted into biofuel
Hyderabad: Bowenpally market's vegetable waste generates electricity, biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Government School on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covid-19: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen in Delhi after 10 months
US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
US capitol turned into military zone ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp