Two months on, no headway in probe into Labour department funds misuse in Odisha  

The Lokayukta, in its order dated November 3, 2020 had asked Director Vigilance to conduct a probe into the matter and submit a report within three months.

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Even as more than two months have passed since Odisha Lokayukta ordered a Vigilance inquiry into alleged misappropriation of around Rs 9 crore by the officials of Labour department, the probe is yet to begin. This has been attributed to delay in submission of necessary documents to the Vigilance department by the Joint Labour Commissioner of Rourkela. 

The Lokayukta, in its order dated November 3, 2020 had asked Director Vigilance to conduct a probe into the matter and submit a report within three months. However, with the Labour department delaying submission of documents, it is apprehended that the Vigilance department may have to seek more time for completing the investigation. The case has been listed for hearing on February 18. 

The scope of investigation covers misappropriation of funds in distribution of bicycles, safety equipment and working tools among labourers and issue of fake labour cards to ineligible beneficiaries. The complicity of Labour officials in the case too is supposed to be investigated. The Labour office has attributed the delay to accessing large number of documents after seeking clearance from higher-ups. 

Rourkela Vigilance SP SC Swain said, “We have given a requisition to the local labour office for supply of necessary documents. We have also been sending reminders at regular intervals but till date no documents have been submitted to us.” 

He said once the documents are made available to the Vigilance department, the probe will be expedited. Rourkela Divisional Labour Commissioner Pranab Patra could not be contacted for his comments on the matter.  As per a complaint filed by one Rashmi Ranjan Padhi on December 5, 2019, discrepancies were found in distribution of 18,734 bicycles worth Rs 7.58 crore and Rs 1,615 working tools and equipment worth around Rs 64.70 lakh. Padhi had filed an RTI application to access the information. 

