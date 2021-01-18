Unidentified miscreants attacks OPCC chief Niranjan Patnaik's vehicle

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR: Unidentified miscreants allegedly tried to attack the vehicle of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik near Kashipur within Keonjhar Town police limits on Sunday. Four to five miscreants travelling in an MUV intercepted Patnaik’s vehicle and attempted to attack the senior Congress leader. However, their bid was foiled due to intervention of Patnaik’s personal security officer (PSO) who was also travelling with him.

The incident took place at around 8 pm near Keonjhar Congress Bhavan. The miscreants were reportedly in an inebriated state and thrashed Patnaik’s driver and PSO. An FIR was lodged in Town police station by Patnaik’s PSO in this regard. On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered under Sections 341, 294, 323, 307, 427 and 506 of the IPC.

PSO Rakesh Singh said when some youths intercepted the car, he stepped out of the vehicle. “They grabbed my neck and assaulted me. The youths also attacked the driver. However, they escaped when other Congress members rushed to the spot,” Singh alleged. Patnaik said such an incident in a peaceful place like Keonjhar is a matter of concern. The deteriorating law and order situation in the State should be controlled.

The OPCC president, however, said he did not suspect any political link in the attack. Keonjhar district Congress committee president Biplab Mishra said the reason behind the attack is still unclear. The local Congress unit will stage protest if there is any delay in investigation and arrest of the culprits. The youth Congress workers also staged a road blockade in front of the collectorate demanding arrest of the culprits.