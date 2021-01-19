STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP hits out at BJD over 'Katni Chhatni'

Katni Chhatni or paying less to farmers citing paddy not conforming to fair average quality, is rampant in all the mandis, said Odisha BJP general secretary Lekhashree Samantsinghar.

Published: 19th January 2021 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

farming, cow, agriculture, bullock,

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Soon after BJD launched a scathing attack on Narendra Modi government for all the problems of farmers, the BJP hit back accusing the regional party of exploiting them during paddy procurement.

“Katni Chhatni (paying less to farmers citing paddy not conforming to fair average quality) is rampant in all the mandis. The proceeds from this is directly going to the party fund of the BJD through rice millers,” said State BJP general secretary Lekhashree Samantsinghar.

The common complaints from the farmers that the mandis refused to accept their paddy without ‘Katni Chhatni’ under the plea that it doesn’t comply with FAQ norms. Farmers have been alleging a nexus between millers and government officials, but why the State government is not listening, she wondered.

Alleging a huge scam in the procurement of gunny bags, the BJP leader said the Centre is paying the price for gunny bag for packing. However, the price of gunny bag is never given to farmers. Even if bags are supplied to farmers, the cost is recovered by deducting paddy for each bag. She dared the BJD to prove her wrong.

Coming down heavily on the government for poor infrastructure at the mandi level, Samantsinghar said, “The Centre has sanctioned thousands of crores of rupees for development of mandi infrastructure in the State, but the funds are lying unused,” she said.

She further alleged that many of the mandis announced by the government has not been opened during this kharif marketing season putting lot of hardship on the farmers. 

​The BJP leader reiterated her party demand for revision of the per acre yield of paddy from 13 to 20 quintal for non-irrigated land and from 19 to 30 quintal for irrigated land due to the higher productivity.

