'No free Covid vaccine if you miss the date': Odisha government tells healthcare workers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Healthcare workers will not get a second chance if they miss their date of vaccination.

The state government on Monday made it clear that the beneficiaries, who wilfully refuse vaccination, will not get an opportunity to get a free Covid-19 vaccine. If they later come forward, they will have to buy it.

Additional Chief Secretary PK Mohapatra said knowingly or unknowingly some of the healthcare workers (HCWs) are not coming to session sites to get the jab.

“This is a voluntary vaccination programme and healthcare workers are at the top of the priority. The vaccine will protect them from future infection. The listed beneficiaries should come and get vaccinated when called. If they do not come, they will not get the vaccine free later,” he clarified.

Sources said several HCWs are showing reluctance to get administered the vaccines, especially Covaxin citing that it has not cleared the Phase III trial. Mohapatra said when senior doctors and directors of the department took the vaccine; the ANMs, Anganwadi workers and nurses should not have any doubt on the efficacy of the vaccine.

The vaccination drive continued to suffer setbacks in terms of online messaging and data updation due to glitches in the Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) application, developed by the Union government to monitor and track the inoculation process.

Sources said the system is yet to function properly as many are not getting auto generated messages forcing the health officials to personally call the healthcare workers to vaccination centres.

“Like on the launching day, not all health workers got messages about their vaccination on Monday. They were then called up over the phone. At some places the app was working slow as several vaccine receivers didn’t get post-vaccination acknowledgement. Health officials had to manually upload data on Excel sheets and fill the columns due to slow response from the server,” said an official.