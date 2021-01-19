STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

'No free Covid vaccine if you miss the date': Odisha government tells healthcare workers

Sources said the system is yet to function properly as many are not getting auto generated messages forcing the health officials to personally call the healthcare workers to vaccination centres. 

Published: 19th January 2021 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

A frontline worker being administered COVID vaccine at MKCG Hospital in Berhampur. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)

A frontline worker being administered COVID vaccine at MKCG Hospital in Berhampur. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Healthcare workers will not get a second chance if they miss their date of vaccination. 

The state government on Monday made it clear that the beneficiaries, who wilfully refuse vaccination, will not get an opportunity to get a free Covid-19 vaccine. If they later come forward, they will have to buy it.

Additional Chief Secretary PK Mohapatra said knowingly or unknowingly some of the healthcare workers (HCWs) are not coming to session sites to get the jab. 

“This is a voluntary vaccination programme and healthcare workers are at the top of the priority. The vaccine will protect them from future infection. The listed beneficiaries should come and get vaccinated when called. If they do not come, they will not get the vaccine free later,” he clarified.

Sources said several HCWs are showing reluctance to get administered the vaccines, especially Covaxin citing that it has not cleared the Phase III trial. Mohapatra said when senior doctors and directors of the department took the vaccine; the ANMs, Anganwadi workers and nurses should not have any doubt on the efficacy of the vaccine.

The vaccination drive continued to suffer setbacks in terms of online messaging and data updation due to glitches in the Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) application, developed by the Union government to monitor and track the inoculation process. 

Sources said the system is yet to function properly as many are not getting auto generated messages forcing the health officials to personally call the healthcare workers to vaccination centres. 

“Like on the launching day, not all health workers got messages about their vaccination on Monday. They were then called up over the phone. At some places the app was working slow as several vaccine receivers didn’t get post-vaccination acknowledgement. Health officials had to manually upload data on Excel sheets and fill the columns due to slow response from the server,” said an official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Pandemic COVID 19 in India
India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'People with fever, pregnant & breastfeeding women must avoid Covaxin'
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
Gabba Test: History is made as India win, claim series 2-1
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
Tandav row: Call for censor board for OTT grows louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp