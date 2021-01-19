STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Number plate recognition cameras on NH-16 by year-end in Odisha

Odisha witnessed a 27 per cent rise in the number of fatalities arising out of road accidents in September and October in 2020 in comparison to the same period in 2019.

Published: 19th January 2021 09:41 AM

Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi flagging off a women bike rally on the occasion of National Road Safety Month in Bhubaneswar.

Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi flagging off a women bike rally on the occasion of National Road Safety Month in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)

By Asish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the rise in the number of road fatalities sparking concern, the state government has decided to line up the busy NH-16 with number plate recognition cameras and speed radars.

Following inauguration of State-level National Road Safety month here on Monday by Commerce and Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera, Transport Commissioner-cum-Chairman of State Transport Authority (STA) Sanjeeb Panda said, 138 automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras will be installed at NH-16 on the stretch between Rameswar in Khurda and Panikoili in Jajpur district at an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore. 

The project will also include installation of 40 radar speed displays on both sides between Rameswar and Panikoili. The ANPR cameras would also be put up at bordering points of West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh. 

A command centre will be set up in Bhubaneswar and e-challans would be issued for over speeding, wrong side driving, lane driving and riding without helmets. Besides, a State-wide monitoring centre will be established in Bhubaneswar under the Nirbhaya framework at an estimated cost of Rs 15 crore to effectively implement the vehicle tracking system for safety of women and children in public transport.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has mandated installation of vehicle location tracking (VLT) device and emergency buttons public transport vehicles registered on or after January 1, 2019.
The STA Chairman further informed that the quality of learner’s licence and driving licence test will be enhanced in the coming days. 

Apart from CCTVs, artificial intelligence systems will be installed at 21 driving test centres in the State to capture and track the motion of vehicle to assess the applicants’ driving abilities. A series of events were organised across the State on the day to create awareness on road safety. In Bhubaneswar, an all-women two-wheeler rally was organised by Commissionerate Police’s Traffic wing. 

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, in a tweet, also warned against careless driving and unsafe use of roads. 

“At the start of National Road Safety month, I urge everyone to follow the road safety rules in true spirit and spread awareness to protect precious lives,” said Naveen. Odisha witnessed a 27 per cent rise in the number of fatalities arising out of road accidents in September and October in 2020 in comparison to the same period in 2019.

Comments

