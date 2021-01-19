Odisha plays on the front foot, day 2 Covid-19 vaccination score at 102 per cent

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Surpassing expectations, Odisha on Monday achieved 102 per cent (per cent) of the Day 2 target of Covid-19 vaccination that resumed after a one-day break. The day saw 32,526 people getting the first dose even as the target was to vaccinate 31,902.

Health department sources said of the total 30 districts, 17 notched 100 per cent and above. Kendrapara topped the chart with a whopping 163 per cent followed by Bhadrak (136 per cent), Koraput and Boudh (127 per cent), Deogarh (126 per cent), Kandhamal and Sonepur (125 per cent), Balasore (123 per cent) and Jajpur (121 per cent).

Nuapada, however, recorded the lowest turnout with only 58 per cent HCWs getting their shots. Among the poor performing districts, Jagatsinghpur managed 70 per cent, Balangir 72 per cent, Cuttack and Rayagada 82 per cent and Angul 83 per cent. Seven other districts recorded over 90 per cent coverage.

The vaccination drive was conducted at 375 sites on Monday. Despite being a hub of healthcare facilities and a hotspot of Covid-19 infection for over three months, immunisation coverage in Bhubaneswar was abysmally low as only 68 per cent beneficiaries turned up. Of the targeted 2,864 beneficiaries at 39 sites only 1,947 got the shot.

Commenting on the day’s achievement which went beyond the target, Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said, in anticipation of absentees, more beneficiaries were listed and called to the vaccination sites.

“That is why 16 districts have achieved more than 100 per cent of the target. Overall the vaccination coverage is satisfactory as the HCWs in many remote places are voluntarily coming to get the shot,” he said. The State reported two minor cases of adverse event following immunization (AEFI) with one each health worker in Balasore and Nabarangpur districts suffering from nervousness and nausea. They recovered following treatment as per the protocol. So far, 46,506 HCWs have been vaccinated and five AEFI cases reported in the two days.

Odisha had earlier received 4.28 lakh doses of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines. Mohapatra said, 3,34,500 more doses of Covishield vaccine are scheduled to arrive in the State on Tuesday. The State government has planned to complete the vaccination of 3.38 lakh HCWs by January 25.