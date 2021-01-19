Odisha youth thrashed by miscreants succumbs to injuries

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Three days after being thrashed by miscreants, a 24-year-old youth of Kharinashi village within Jamboo marine police limits died during treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack on Monday.

The victim, Saurav Mandal had suffered critical injuries after he was beaten up by the miscreants on January 15 near a mangrove forest in the village.

​He was rushed to SCB by locals where he breathed his last, said Jamboo marine IIC Maheswar Sethi.

Irked over the incident, locals and relatives of the deceased blocked the Jamboo-Kharinashi road by burning tyres. Traffic on the route was disrupted for four hours as a result of the agitation.

The identity of the miscreants is yet to be ascertained and the case is being investigated, said Sethi.