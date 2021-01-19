STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

One month ultimatum for hospital project completion in Odisha's Kendrapara

The upcoming facility, which will also have a 100-bed mother and child  hospital, is being constructed on four acre land at a cost of Rs 110 crore.

Published: 19th January 2021 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Krishan Kumar at the new district headquarters hospital site.

Krishan Kumar at the new district headquarters hospital site. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Commissioner-cum-secretary to Works department Dr Krishan Kumar on Monday expressed his displeasure over the tardy progress of the new district headquarters hospital project, coming up at Shyamgudia village on the outskirts of Kendrapara town. 

During his visit to the town on the day, Dr Kumar inspected the project and termed its progress unsatisfactory. He directed the construction company to speed up the work and complete it within a month. 

The upcoming facility, which will also have a 100-bed mother and child  hospital, is being constructed on four acre land at a cost of Rs 110 crore. The foundation stone of the project was laid in 2016 and it was supposed to be completed within two years. 

The delay in the project has also invited ire of locals. Vice president of Kendrapara Citizen Forum, Amarbar Biswal said the authorities were urged to expedite work on the hospital but in vain. Former chairman of Kendrapara municipality, Bijay Krushna Sahoo said the construction company entrusted with the project has engaged less labourers than required. 

“We want the hospital to come up soon as it will help locals forced to travel to Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and other faraway places to seek advanced treatment,” he said. 

The 120-year-old government hospital in the town caters to a large number of patients. Due to unavailability of beds and adequate medical facilities, doctors often refer patients to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr Krishan Kumar
India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'People with fever, pregnant & breastfeeding women must avoid Covaxin'
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
Gabba Test: History is made as India win, claim series 2-1
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
Tandav row: Call for censor board for OTT grows louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp