Pollution-hit locals detain nine trucks carrying power plant ash in Odisha

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Irked over deteriorating air quality in the region, locals detained nine trucks carrying ash from Chhattisgarh’s Lara Super Thermal Power Station near Katarbaga at Rengali on Sunday and later handed them over to police.



The trucks were enroute to Barbil, Rimuli and Koida. The aggrieved locals urged police to ensure an investigation by the pollution control officials into illegal transportation of the power plant ash before releasing the trucks.

Bhanwarkhol sarpanch Ashwini Kumar Pradhan said tonnes of ash are being dumped along NH-49 connecting Lakhanpur block with Chhattisgarh, causing inconvenience to commuters. Besides, the ash is transported clandestinely during night hours. During transportation, the ash spills on to NH-49 leading to a rise in pollution.



The worst hit are residents of Kanaktora, Bhikampali, Panchgaon, Mahasingh, Katarbaga, Jamgaon and Sahasbaga villages.



“The ash from Lara thermal power station has made our lives miserable. Many residents including the elderly and children are suffering from breathing problems due to this menace,” said Pradhan.

Besides, the residents are angry over use of ash to repair roads. Charpali sarpanch Pradeep Kumar Biswal said Lara thermal power station is supplying ash free of cost and around 100 to 150 trucks are engaged in transportation of the same round the clock.



Supporting the action of locals, Brajrajnagar MLA Kishore Mohanty raised objection to transportation of ash which is causing pollution in the area. He demanded a proper investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, the district administration has also decided not to allow trucks loaded with coal and other minerals to park by national highway. Besides, vehicles carrying coal, ash and sand will be penalised if the load is not covered with tarpaulins. A joint operation will be carried out by police and RTO to book traffic rules violators.

These decisions were taken at a meeting on road safety held on Sunday. Jharsuguda Collector Saroj Samal called upon all government and private agencies to put in concerted efforts to create public awareness about traffic rules.

It was also decided to organise eye test and health camps for drivers at Jharsuguda, Brajrajnagar and Bandhbahal while bike rally, hoardings and banners will be installed at different places to raise traffic rules awareness.



Additional SP NC Dansena, RTO Dinabandhu Sundhi, MVI Janmejaya Nayak, Executive Officers of Jharsuguda, Brajrajnagar and Belpahar municipalities, members of three truck owners’ associations were present.