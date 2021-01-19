STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 5.92 crore power bill sends Odisha primary school into tizzy

Power bill

SDO of Gopalpur Electrical Sub-Division Chhabila Behera said there might be some technical error in generating the bill.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Even after remaining closed for about 10 months due to Covid-19 pandemic, a government-run primary school in Cuttack district has got an electricity bill of a whopping Rs 5.92 crore. 

In the bill, the Sisua Project UP school under Kantapada block has been advised to avail rebate by paying Rs 5,87,12,580 by February 17. Otherwise, the school will have to pay Rs 5,92,82,212 after the due date of payment.

Shocked at astronomical amount, the school authorities approached the local office of Tata Power Central Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPCODL) seeking clarification. However, there was no response.

“It is shocking, how such an exorbitant bill could be generated when the school was closed for the last 10 months due to the pandemic. We do not have the means to pay such a hefty amount,” the school management committee complained. 

Headmistress Kabita Dei said she had approached the TPCODL office to rectify the error, but she was told by the officials to pay the bill or else the electricity will be disconnected. 

SDO of Gopalpur Electrical Sub-Division Chhabila Behera said there might be some technical error in generating the bill. “We will verify the bill and take appropriate action,” said Behera. 

