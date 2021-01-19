Students clash over hostel food, lack of facilities in Utkal University

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Tension ran high on Utkal University campus on Monday night when two groups of hostel inmates allegedly clashed over lack of adequate facilities.

The incident took place at around 8.00 pm when a group of students decided to meet authorities concerned to appraise them about inadequate facilities in hostels and substandard food.

Another group of students, however, opposed them leading to a clash.

Some hostel inmates also staged demonstration in front of the Gopabandhu hostel over the issue. Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

No complaint has been lodged by either of the groups. A team of police officers was deployed at the spot to avert any untoward incident.

The university had reopened on January 11 after a gap of over nine months following the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. University authorities couldn’t be reached for their comments.