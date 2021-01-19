STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Women rake in profits from potato farming in Odisha

Potato farming is no more restricted to men as women farmers of Dasmantpur block in Koraput district have proved by producing around 34 tonne of the tuber crop.

Women farmers of Dasmantpur block harvesting potato

By Express News Service

Encouraged by the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) to cultivate potato under the agriculture production cluster scheme, as many as 20 women from Maa Patkhonda Producer Community in Dhopaguda and 30 from Maa Debi Nisanimunda Producer Community in Alanguda took up potato cultivation on 20 acre land in Dhopaguda and 30 acre in Alanguda village for the 2020 kharif season.   

The harvesting was completed by November last year and farmers achieved an impressive yield of six quintal per acre. The produce was sold to buyers from Bihar at Rs 29 per kg. 

Koraput ITDA project administrator, Karu Soren said potato farming has boosted the economy in tribal areas of the district and will continue for the next three years. 

“Our officials supported the farmers at each step starting from training, cultivation to marketing,” he said, adding potato farming will also be introduced in other blocks of the district soon. 

