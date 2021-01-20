STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID vaccine coverage in Odisha falls on Day 3, only 88 percent achieved as HCWs hesitate

Health department sources said the vaccination drive was conducted at 182 sites against the scheduled 192 in 26 districts and Bhubaneswar city.

Published: 20th January 2021 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 09:44 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After a heady start, Covid-19 vaccination coverage in the State dropped on Tuesday, with 88 per cent (pc) of the target achieved against 102 pc on Monday. This despite warning from the State government that absentee healthcare workers (HCWs) will not be given free vaccine if they come forward later.

Health department sources said the vaccination drive was conducted at 182 sites against the scheduled 192 in 26 districts and Bhubaneswar city. The target was to inoculate 16,261 HCWs but only around 14,292 turned up.

The coverage in 13 districts was above 100 pc, with Bhadrak achieving 148 pc, Balasore 133 pc, Jajpur 127, Kandhamal 125 pc, Mayurbhanj 124 pc, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Sonepur 118 each, Puri 113 pc and Jagatsinghpur and Jharsuguda 109 pc each. 

Nine districts performed below par with Rayagada at the bottom of the chart achieving only 38 pc. The vaccination coverage in Dhenkanal, Nuapada, Deogarh, Koraput, Khurda, Sundargarh and Cuttack was 46 pc, 52 pc, 58 pc, 67 pc, 70 pc, 74 pc and 78 pc respectively.

Like the previous days, the low turnout of HCWs marred the vaccination drive in Bhubaneswar, which could achieve only 69 pc. Of the targeted 2,336 beneficiaries, only 1,616 were vaccinated. The coverage was 68 pc on Monday.  Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapara said the drive was not conducted in Angul, Bargarh, Boudh and Gajapati districts where regular vaccination sessions were scheduled. 

“The poor performing districts have been asked to step up and achieve their targets by January 25,” he said.  Sources said the doubts on safety of the vaccines has led to reluctance among HCWs. Besides, some of the multipurpose health workers and health supervisors, who have refused to take the vaccine protesting Government apathy to their demands, have been instigating other ANMs and ASHAs to refrain from getting vaccinated, sources said.

“We are discussing with the HCWs and trying to convince them. We hope they will come forward once they observe that there is no side effect,” said nodal officer of Nuapada district Dr BB Rath. The coverage in the district is lowest in the State.    

The State has so far reported 10 minor adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) cases. As many as 60,798 HCWs have been vaccinated.  Meanwhile, the second consignment of 3.34 lakh doses of Covishield arrived in the State on Tuesday.

