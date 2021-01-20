House panel to assess border disputes in Koraput district

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A Committee of the Odisha Assembly will visit the Kotia group of villages in Koraput district and other areas having border disputes with neighboring states to assess the situation.This was decided at the meeting of an Assembly Committee presided over by Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro here on Tuesday where ongoing border disputes with Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh were discussed.

The Speaker wanted to know about the current status of cases pending in the Supreme Court on border disputes with the neighboring states. He directed officials to furnish details in the next meeting of the Committee and submit an action taken report on the decisions taken at the Committee’s meeting on November 7, 2019.

A release issued by the Speaker’s office said that the members of the Committee were unanimous over a proposal asking the Collectors and SPs of districts having border disputes to hold meetings with their counterparts of other states at least once every month. The panel directed the Chief Secretary to apprise it on what action has been taken so far on this account.

Secretaries of Revenue, Law, Housing and Urban Development departments have been asked to be present at the Committee’s next meeting and give details about development work undertaken in villages adjoining borders of neighbouring states.

Other decisions

Focus on development of education, health, communication, law and order, drinking water and related infrastructure within 5 km of borders

School and Mass Education department to upgrade schools within 5 km of the border and provide govt grants to students