‘Midterm Endocon 2021’ to start from January 22

Several lectures, training sessions and live surgery workshops have been planned during the three-day event.

Published: 20th January 2021 10:38 AM

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The city is all set to host Midterm Endocon 2021, the first hybrid conference of Society of Gastroenterology Endoscopy of India (SGEI), endorsed by World Endoscopy Organisation and American College of Gastroenterology from January 22 to 24. 

Several lectures, training sessions and live surgery workshops have been planned during the three-day event. The delegates and speakers will join virtually and also physically across the globe with the latest innovations in managing common and complicated gastrointestinal problems. 

Organising Secretary Prof Manoj Kumar Sahu said the information and communication technologies are being increasingly applied to treat patients, conduct research and educate healthcare professionals and track diseases and monitor public health across the globe.

“This is the era of digital health and it has became very evident when the world is divided by Covid-19 but united by technology. In a first-of-its-kind initiative, MidTerm Endocon goes hybrid this time. It is a great honour that Odisha will host the global event first time in the country,” he said.

Midterm Endocon is the country’s largest forum for the gastroenterology, physicians fraternity and has over 3000 delegates across the globe, with global experts from India and abroad.Postgraduate students and young doctors will present their research and interesting cases in abstract center, in a unique video format and technicians and nurses will be trained during several training sessions.

Elaborate preparations have been made for the event which will showcase the rich culture of the State. 26/11 Marcos Commando - Hero of Mumbai Terror - attack will share his life inspiring and soul stirring story.

World Endoscopy Organisation Midterm Endocon 2021 American College of Gastroenterology
