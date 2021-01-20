Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik congratulates Lt Gen CP Mohanty on being appointed as the next Vice-Chief of Indian Army

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mohanty, who arrived here on Tuesday, told mediapersons that he will make efforts to motivate Odia youth for joining the Army.

Published: 20th January 2021 09:48 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday congratulated Odia Army officer Lt General Chandi Prasad Mohanty on being appointed as the next Vice-Chief of Indian Army.“Indeed a proud moment for Odisha. Wish the very best for the new responsibility,” he tweeted.

Mohanty, who arrived here on Tuesday, told mediapersons that he will make efforts to motivate Odia youth for joining the Army. “I have taken note that less number of Odia youths are inducted in the Army. I will take up the matter after I take charge of my new assignment,” he said.

Mohanty emphasised on Odia women in the Armed Forces. “I want young Odia women to join the Army as they have enough opportunities in core and military police departments,” he said.

To a question on the prospects of formation of the Kalinga Regiment, he said it is premature to say anything about it. He, however, pointed out that the Indian Army has set up Naga Regiment after Independence and it has two battalions.

He was in Odisha to attend a function at the Army Air Defence College at Gopalpur on Monday. Mohanty is scheduled to meet ex-Army men of the 120 Infantry Battalion here and attend a function at the Sainik School here on Wednesday. 

