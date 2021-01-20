Odisha government move on model schools

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government will develop 100 schools as model schools under its ‘Mo School’ campaign. A decision to this effect was taken during the seventh Management Council meeting of the ‘Mo School’ programme here on Tuesday. As per the decision, the 100 schools will be identified by the School and Mass Education department within a year. A minimum of three schools will be identified in each district.

The former students of these schools will adopt at least 1,000 students and bear their educational expenses. The meeting approved projects worth `57.49 crore for 8,877 schools for 2020-21. Of this, `19.16 crore have been provided by alumni of different schools, while `38.32 crore have been provided by the state government.