STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha government move on model schools

The State Government will develop 100 schools as model schools under its ‘Mo School’ campaign. 

Published: 20th January 2021 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

classroom

A worker seen spraying sanitizer at the school premises. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government will develop 100 schools as model schools under its ‘Mo School’ campaign. A decision to this effect was taken during the seventh Management Council meeting of the ‘Mo School’ programme here on Tuesday. As per the decision, the 100 schools will be identified by the School and Mass Education department within a year. A minimum of three schools will be identified in each district. 

The former students of these schools will adopt at least 1,000 students and bear their educational expenses. The meeting approved projects worth `57.49 crore for 8,877 schools for 2020-21. Of this, `19.16 crore have been provided by alumni of different schools, while `38.32 crore have been provided by the state government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha government
India Matters
Nagaraju taking the vaccine on 16, January, 2021. (Photo | EPS)
In a first, Covid vaccine recipient dies of heart attack in Karnataka
S-400 long-range surface missile (File| PTI)
Indian military team to leave for Russia soon to train on S-400 missiles
Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Opinions can change, says CJI Bobde; defends farm panel
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu top 3 states in Niti Innovation Index

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp