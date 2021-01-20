Odisha govt notifies new fee structure for private schools, here's everything parents need to know

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a huge respite for students and parents, the Odisha Government has notified the revised fee structure for all the private schools as per the MoUs signed with 14 educational institutions in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic last year.

"The order has been issued as per the direction of the Orissa High Court and will be applicable for all aided and unaided private schools in the state," said School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Wednesday.

As per the notification of the School and Mass Education (SME) department, there will be a waiver of 26 per cent (pc) for school fees above Rs one lakh per annum, 25 per cent for fees from Rs 72,001 to Rs 1 lakh per annum, 20 per cent for Rs 48,001 to Rs 72,000 per annum, 15 per cent for Rs 24,001 to Rs 48,000 per annum, 12 per cent for 12,001 to Rs 24,000 per annum and 7.5 per cent for Rs 6,001 to Rs 12,000 per annum.

However, there will be no waiver for school fees up to Rs 6,000 and transport and food charges will also remain the same. As per the notification, there will also be a flat waiver of 30 per cent hostel fees for all the students in private schools.

The new fee structure will be effective for the current academic session (2020-21) only. "No school will be allowed to charge any optional fees beyond this fixed structure in this period. Those having objection to the new slab may approach the Court again," the Minister said.

Notably, PILs were filed in the High Court by Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangha, Md Mustaq and Prahallad Rout last year seeking waiver of fees of private schools due to the pandemic.

Initially, the State government had claimed that it had no power to regulate fees fixed by private schools. The Mahasangha, however, had argued that the resolution issued by the department on September 23, 1996, which is still in vogue, gives the State the power to regulate the fees being charged by private schools. Later, the State government filed an affidavit in the the HC urging it to endorse the MoU signed by all stakeholders for the revision of the fee structure.