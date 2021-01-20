STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court notice to State govt on PET-CT scan for cancer patients

The petition was filed by Anita Budhia, a 50-year-old cancer patient undergoing treatment at AHPGIC, who had asked why the institute did not have PET-CT scan facility

Published: 20th January 2021 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday issued  notice to the State government on a PIL seeking PET-CT scan facility at the Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer(AHPGIC) in Cuttack. The division bench of Justice S Muralidhar and Justice SK Mishra said the State government should file an affidavit before the Court by the next hearing date on what steps it proposes to take for setting up PET-CT units at the various government hospitals including AHPGIC. “A fairly important issue has been raised in the petition about the lack of PET-CT scan at AHPGIC, Cuttack, and other medical colleges having oncology department for treatment of cancer”, the bench observed.

The petition was filed by Anita Budhia, a 50-year-old cancer patient undergoing treatment at AHPGIC, who had asked why the institute did not have PET-CT scan facility despite being a leading cancer institute in eastern India and the only government-run hospital for treatment of cancer in the State. PET-CT scan is a vital test required for detecting if a cancer cell has spread to body parts of a patient other than the initial organ. Arguing the case for the petitioner, lawyer Arun Kumar Budhia said of the 500 patients who turn up at the cancer hospital to avail outdoor service every day, an average 25 patients are advised to undergo PET-CT scan.  “Of these patients who can afford the tests rush to the private centres while others stay behind and surrender to the mercy of God, he contended.

The State Counsel MS Sahoo assured the Court that there is a scheme under which those needing such facilities, on emergency basis, are being referred to the private hospitals where the facilities are available and cost is reimbursed by the State. The bench posted the case to February 1 and said, “As far as the present petition is concerned, not later than 4 pm tomorrow (Wednesday), the petitioner will be referred to the appropriate private medical facility where she can undergo PET-CT scan. A report of compliance be placed before the Court by the next date”. 

According to the petition, there is only one private diagnostics centre in Cuttack - Add Annex Health Care Private Limited that  provides the service at a price of around Rs 23, 000 apart from the two other private centres - Utkal Hospital at Bhubaneswar and Panda Curie in Telengapentha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court
India Matters
Nagaraju taking the vaccine on 16, January, 2021. (Photo | EPS)
In a first, Covid vaccine recipient dies of heart attack in Karnataka
S-400 long-range surface missile (File| PTI)
Indian military team to leave for Russia soon to train on S-400 missiles
Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Opinions can change, says CJI Bobde; defends farm panel
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu top 3 states in Niti Innovation Index

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp