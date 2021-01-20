Raid on illegal drinking water packaging units in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Several illegal drinking water packaging units across the Silk City were raided and samples from the units sent to lab for testing on Tuesday. The units, functioning at Goods Shed road, Gopalpur junction, Ralab, Anantei and Govind Vihar in the city were engaged in packaging of water in jars, bottles and banned polythene pouches.

Berhampur Sub-Collector, V Keerthi Vasan said although the government has banned use of polythene, water was being packaged and sold in pouches at the units. This apart, several of the units were engaged in manufacturing soft drinks illegally.

Assistant Sub-Collector, Binod Behera said five teams conducted simultaneous raids and samples collected from the units, which had been violating BIS and food safety rules, will be sent to a laboratory for testing. Water and soft drinks from the units were being supplied to areas near the city and a few towns in Andhra Pradesh. Necessary action will be initiated once the testing report reaches, Vasan said.

