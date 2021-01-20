STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Utkal University to only allow students with ID cards

Following the clash between students groups on Monday, the Utkal University authorities on Tuesday decided to impose strict checks on persons entering the campus.

Utkal University in Bhubaneswar. | (Express Photo Services)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Following the clash between student groups on Monday, the Utkal University authorities Tuesday decided to impose strict checks on persons entering the campus. Only those with valid student identity cards will be allowed entry into the campus. University Vice-Chancellor Prof Sabita Acharya said that there will be strict enforcement of Id card inspection and steps would be taken to check if outsiders are staying in any of the hostels.  

“We have decided to install more CCTV cameras and take the help of police in preventing entry of the outsiders who are creating a nuisance and spoiling the university atmosphere. We will also identify miscreants and give their names to the police to make the campus a safe place for students,” she said and added that those staying illegally in hostels will also be identified and evicted. 

With many students complaining about sub-standard food, the Vice-Chancellor said that a central kitchen will be set up and tender floated to manage it and provide quality food to hostel inmates. Earlier in the day, a group of students gheraoed the Vice-Chancellor’s office and staged dharna seeking fulfillment of their demands and action against those involved in the attack on them on Monday night. They also demanded a waiver of readmission and hostel fees in view of the pandemic.

Comments

