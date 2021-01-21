STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
61 arrested for drunken driving licences, 680 driving licences cancelled in 3 months

Stating that pillion riders on two-wheelers are being encouraged to wear helmets, Nath said 29 black spots have been identified in the district. 

21st January 2021

Personnel of Sundargarh Police District and RTO during an enforcement drive at Masnikani Toll Plaza | Express

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: In a joint operation on Tuesday night, Sundargarh Police and the Regional Transport Office (RTO) arrested 61 persons on charges of drunken driving. The operation, aimed at curbing mishaps on State Highway-10 and roads in urban areas of the district, was conducted by personnel of Rajgangpur, Kutra, Sadar, Town, Talsara, Birmitrapur and Bhasma police stations. 

From November 2020 to January 16 this year, 680 driving licences have either been cancelled or suspended for violations including drunken driving, over-speeding, over-loading and talking on mobile phones while driving, Sundargarh SP Sagarika Nath said and added that to curb road mishaps, strict enforcement will continue.

Interceptor vehicles are being used extensively since October last to keep a check on instances of over-speeding. Stating that pillion riders on two-wheelers are being encouraged to wear helmets, Nath said 29 black spots have been identified in the district. 

In Steel City, Rourkela Police has been working in tandem with the RTO to ensure compliance to traffic rules. Rourkela DSP (Traffic) Samarendra Nayak said from December 1, 2020 till January 16 this year, 1,202 DLs were recommended for cancellation of which 664 have been suspended in the city. While 609 DLs were suspended for riders not wearing helmets, 31 were suspended for use of mobile phone while driving and one for dangerous driving. 

