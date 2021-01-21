Odisha: BJD leader shot dead in full public view

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Uneasy prevails in Beguniapada block of Ganjam district after a Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader was shot dead in full public glare on Wednesday morning.The deceased, 53-year-old Debraj Sahu, was a former block chairman of Beguniapada. He and his supporters were having morning tea at Sumandal Chowk when a car stopped near them. Before anyone could realise, four miscreants alighted from the vehicle, reached the tea stall and fired a barrage of bullets at Sahu. On hearing the gunshots, others at the stall including the shopkeeper ducked for cover in fear.

After pumping several bullets into Sahu’s body, the miscreants drove away from the spot. After they left, onlookers rushed towards Sahu who had slumped to the ground and was bleeding profusely. Before help could reach, the BJD leader succumbed at the spot.

As the news spread, Beguniapada and Kodala police rushed to the spot and started investigation. Though it is believed that Sahu was killed over past enmity, locals alleged that the murder was due to political rivalry. While police are yet to trace the killers, Sahu’s family members said they did not have any enemy though there was a quarrel with some persons three months back.

Ganjam SP Brijesh Roy and Additional SP Thakur Prasad Patra along with a scientific team reached the spot. Police have seized a used case of bullets from the crime scene. Roy said special teams have been formed to nab the culprits.

Later on the day, Kabisuryanagar MLA Latika Pradhan along with a large number of BJD workers reached the spot and consoled Sahu’s family members. Condemning the incident, Pradhan said, “We have full confidence in police and hope the culprits will be nabbed soon.”Sahu was the chairman of Beguniapada block till 2012. He was in active politics since the last two decades.Meanwhile, police have detained a car suspecting its involvement in the murder.

Several BJD leaders in Bhanjanagar sub-division have been killed due to political rivalry in the last five years. While killers of some leaders have been nabbed, the accused in other cases are still absconding.

Sahu’s murder has left the locals worried about the possibility of escalation in political violence as the panchayat and urban body elections are ahead.