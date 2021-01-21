STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP eyes to cash in on mandi misrule with farmers rally

It is aimed at countering the anti-Modi offensive by the BJD govt

BJP Flag

BJP flag (File Photo)

By Bijoy Pradhan
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As politics over farm issues take centre-stage, the BJP has put all its strength to make the ‘Mandi Chalo Abhiyan’ at Sambalpur on Thursday a grand success. All top leaders of the saffron party have left for Sambalpur, the political nerve centre of Western Odisha, to attend the farmers’ rally which has been essentially organised to counter the anti-Modi offensive by the BJD government.

The rally has been timed when paddy procurement operation is at the peak and reports of farmers facing problems in selling their stock due to mandi mismanagement are pouring in from different districts of the region. The BJP is trying to cash in on the farmers’ resentment by channelising their anger towards the government.

“Irregularities in paddy procurement is rampant in almost all mandis. Farmers with online tokens are waiting for days to dispose of their stock. Millers are deliberately not lifting paddy on the plea that they have no storage space,” said BJP Krushak Morcha president and former MLA Pradip Purohit.He cited a example of Dibya Kumar Sahu, a 52 year-old farmer from Mandosil village of Paikmal block of Bargarh district,  who died of heart attack recently while waiting to sell about 100 quintals of his paddy at the local mandi.

Purohit said around 60,000 bags of paddy are lying near Mandosil mandi for weeks as registered rice millers are not lifting the stock. Local farmers staged a protest near the mandi on Wednesday.Even as the State government has claimed that paddy procurement is going on smoothly and procurement has exceeded by 22 per cent over the corresponding period last year, Leader of Opposition Pradipta Naik said, “there is not a grain of truth in it.”

The major problem the farmers are facing is that the number of mandis is not enough for the huge quantity of paddy. In some places, mandis have not been opened while in others, the number is less than what was announced, he stated. The BJP will also highlight other issues like non-submission of the beneficiary list to the Centre under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme depriving lakhs of farmers from the benefit of the financial assistance programme.

BJP State general secretary Lekhashree Samantsinghar said around 40,000 party workers and farmers from 35 Assembly seats and five Parliamentary constituencies in western Odisha will take part in the rally. They will also stage protest and gherao the RDC office in Sambalpur.

