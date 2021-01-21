STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Class XII student in Odisha's Malkangiri devises AI project to assist farmers

Farmers will be able to get information on weather, quantity of water and pesticide required for a particular crop.

Published: 21st January 2021 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

paddy farmer

For representational purpose. (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

MALKANGIRI: Poverty and hardship have failed to deter Akash Chand, a student of Class XII of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya-I here, who has come up with an Artificial Intelligence (AI) based model to help farmers. Akash made it to the top 100 list of phase-II of Responsible Intelligence Youth Programme, organised by Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of HRD. 

Akash Chand being felicitated
by principal TVS Prakash Rao | Express

His project, titled, ‘Production Management’ looks to helping farmers by providing them data through AI and suggest high yielding crops. Farmers will be able to get information on weather, quantity of water and pesticide required for a particular crop. “Moved by the plight of farmers endure crop loss, I developed the project to help them,” the youngster said, adding he was guided by he principal of his school, TVS Prakash Rao and teacher B Sarvani. 

Akash lost his father, Gopinath in 2018 and his mother works as a daily wage worker at the school where he studies. Having seen poverty and struggles of life from close quarters, his determination to make a difference in the lives of  farmers was noticed by his teachers. “It is a proud moment for Malkangiri and Odisha. In Phase-II of the programme, the selected students will be trained and their ideas converted into working prototypes,” his principal said. 

He is among eight students from Odisha whose projects have made it to the list of the programme, which aims at providing equal opportunities to youths, from urban and rural areas of the country, to become human-centric designers who can create real AI solutions to resolve economic and social issues. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farmers Akash Chand
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
7.86 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, Karnataka takes the lead
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched? 
US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Biden's immigration bill to benefit Indian IT professionals
The Ramayana tradition and Indian secularism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Natarajan was taken on a chariot to his home in the village with people playing percussion instrument chenda. (Photo | EPS)
Indian Cricket team returns home, Pace Bowler T Natarajan gets grand welcome in Tamil Nadu
Archana for Kamala Harris at the village temple
Tamil Nadu celebrates as Kamala Harris becomes US Vice President
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp