Class XII student in Odisha's Malkangiri devises AI project to assist farmers

MALKANGIRI: Poverty and hardship have failed to deter Akash Chand, a student of Class XII of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya-I here, who has come up with an Artificial Intelligence (AI) based model to help farmers. Akash made it to the top 100 list of phase-II of Responsible Intelligence Youth Programme, organised by Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of HRD.

His project, titled, ‘Production Management’ looks to helping farmers by providing them data through AI and suggest high yielding crops. Farmers will be able to get information on weather, quantity of water and pesticide required for a particular crop. “Moved by the plight of farmers endure crop loss, I developed the project to help them,” the youngster said, adding he was guided by he principal of his school, TVS Prakash Rao and teacher B Sarvani.

Akash lost his father, Gopinath in 2018 and his mother works as a daily wage worker at the school where he studies. Having seen poverty and struggles of life from close quarters, his determination to make a difference in the lives of farmers was noticed by his teachers. “It is a proud moment for Malkangiri and Odisha. In Phase-II of the programme, the selected students will be trained and their ideas converted into working prototypes,” his principal said.

He is among eight students from Odisha whose projects have made it to the list of the programme, which aims at providing equal opportunities to youths, from urban and rural areas of the country, to become human-centric designers who can create real AI solutions to resolve economic and social issues.