Crocodiles multiply in water bodies of Similipal Tiger Reserve

As many as 63 crocodiles were sighted in West Deo, seven in Khairi, four in East Deo, three in Khadkei, two in Budhabalanga, one in Thakthaki and seven at the crocodile breeding centre at Ramtirtha.

Crocodile

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: In what can bring cheer to wildlife lovers, the crocodile population in water bodies of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) and its adjoining areas in Mayurbhanj district has gone up to 87.

Findings of the three-day reptile census, conducted from January 9 to 11 this year, revealed that number of crocodiles in the water bodies of the district has gone up from 81 to 87. The census was conducted at major rivers and their tributaries and canals like Deo, East and West Deo, Khadkei, Budhabalanga, Ramtirtha breeding centre, Khairibandan and Thakthaki. 

As many as 63 crocodiles were sighted in West Deo, seven in Khairi, four in East Deo, three in Khadkei, two in Budhabalanga, one in Thakthaki and seven at the crocodile breeding centre at Ramtirtha. The maximum increase in number of crocodiles was reported from West Deo where 63 reptiles were sighted this year against 57 in 2020, Deputy Director of STR, Jagyandatta Pati said. 

After a survey in the 1970s revealed a sharp decline in the number of crocodiles in Similipal forest, the State government decided to set up a centre at Ramatirtha for captive breeding of crocodiles. In 1979, the centre started functioning and 24 crocodiles consisting of both males and females were brought from Madras.

Objective of the breeding centre was to rebuild viable population of crocodiles and supply the reptiles to other States for further breeding. In 1984, the first crocodile breeding was accomplished at  the centre and since then, 1,500 eggs have been hatched. So far, 700 young crocodiles have been released to rivers of West Deo, East Deo, Khairi, Budhabalanga and Polpala.

Comments

