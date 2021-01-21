STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Jagannath temple admin urges govt to prioritise vaccines for all sevayats, officials

The 12th-century shrine was opened to the general public without a mandatory Covid negative certificate on Thursday

Published: 21st January 2021 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 06:02 PM   |  A+A-

Puri's Jagannath temple

Puri's Jagannath temple (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PURI: The Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration (SJTA) on Thursday requested the State Government to vaccinate all the sevayats of the shrine on a priority basis.

On the day, the temple was thrown open to all devotees without seeking Covid negative certificate which earlier was the norm.

In the letter to the Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Health, SJTA Chief Administrator Dr Krishan Kumar said the devotees are allowed to enter the temple from Thursday without carrying Covid-19 negative certificate and it is expected that large numbers of worshipers will visit the shrine daily after the relaxations.

"The chances of sevayats getting infected by coronavirus cannot be ruled out as they will be coming in close contact with the devotees. For the uninterrupted performance of different nitis of the deities inside the temple, it is suggested that all sevayats and their families be vaccinated on a priority basis," the
letter said.

As more devotees are expected to visit the temple with further relaxations, SJTA requested vaccination of the sevayats on a priority basis besides the temple officials. There are about 500 temple officials who must also be vaccinated on a priority basis, the temple administration said.

The matter of vaccinating sevayats and other temple officials was discussed in the Chhatisa Nijoga meeting following which it was decided to approach the Government.

Puri Collector Samarth Verma had recently said that arrangements have been made for smooth darshan of at least 30,000 devotees every day from Thursday. Though there will be no requirement for COVID negative report for the devotees, the coronavirus restrictions will be strictly followed, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagannath temple Puri temple temple reopening Odisha Puri sevayat SJTA Covid vaccine
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
7.86 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, Karnataka takes the lead
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched? 
US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Biden's immigration bill to benefit Indian IT professionals
The Ramayana tradition and Indian secularism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Natarajan was taken on a chariot to his home in the village with people playing percussion instrument chenda. (Photo | EPS)
Indian Cricket team returns home, Pace Bowler T Natarajan gets grand welcome in Tamil Nadu
Archana for Kamala Harris at the village temple
Tamil Nadu celebrates as Kamala Harris becomes US Vice President
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp