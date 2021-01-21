Jagannath temple admin urges govt to prioritise vaccines for all sevayats, officials

By Express News Service

PURI: The Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration (SJTA) on Thursday requested the State Government to vaccinate all the sevayats of the shrine on a priority basis.

On the day, the temple was thrown open to all devotees without seeking Covid negative certificate which earlier was the norm.

In the letter to the Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Health, SJTA Chief Administrator Dr Krishan Kumar said the devotees are allowed to enter the temple from Thursday without carrying Covid-19 negative certificate and it is expected that large numbers of worshipers will visit the shrine daily after the relaxations.

"The chances of sevayats getting infected by coronavirus cannot be ruled out as they will be coming in close contact with the devotees. For the uninterrupted performance of different nitis of the deities inside the temple, it is suggested that all sevayats and their families be vaccinated on a priority basis," the

letter said.

As more devotees are expected to visit the temple with further relaxations, SJTA requested vaccination of the sevayats on a priority basis besides the temple officials. There are about 500 temple officials who must also be vaccinated on a priority basis, the temple administration said.

The matter of vaccinating sevayats and other temple officials was discussed in the Chhatisa Nijoga meeting following which it was decided to approach the Government.

Puri Collector Samarth Verma had recently said that arrangements have been made for smooth darshan of at least 30,000 devotees every day from Thursday. Though there will be no requirement for COVID negative report for the devotees, the coronavirus restrictions will be strictly followed, he added.