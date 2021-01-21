Koraput farmers block NH-26 over paddy stock at mandis

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Hundreds of farmers of Jeypore block led by local MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati blocked the Visakhapatnam-Raipur National Highway 26 near Jayantgiri village on Wednesday demanding immediate lifting of paddy from mandis. Raising slogans against the State government for neglecting the interest of farmers, the agitators staged dharna on the national highway for several hours.

Bahinipati alleged that the State government is harassing farmers of Koraput district by not fixing any procurement target. While farmers are waiting with their paddy stock at different mandis for over 15 days, the administration is a mute spectator and has turned a blind eye to their plight.“The Congress will continue to agitate for the cause of farmers till the demand of immediate lifting of paddy from mandis is fulfilled by the government,” he said.

Farmers of Borrigumma also staged a separate agitation over the same demand. Sources said as many as 10,420 farmers have dumped around 7.40 lakh quintal of paddy at different mandis as the procurement has been suspended by the district civil supplies department in absence of any target.

Later on the day, officials of the district administration reached the protest site and held discussions with the agitators. They even assured the farmers to lift their paddy stock soon. However, the protestors did not pay any heed and continued the road blockade till 6 pm. Due to the blockade, hundreds of vehicles were stranded on the NH causing inconvenience to commuters. However, movement of emergency vehicles was not restricted by the agitators.