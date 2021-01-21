STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Koraput farmers block NH-26 over paddy stock at mandis

Bahinipati alleged that the State government is harassing farmers of Koraput district by not fixing any procurement target.

Published: 21st January 2021 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati and agitating farmers blocking NH-26 near Jayantgiri village on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Hundreds of farmers of Jeypore block led by local MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati blocked the Visakhapatnam-Raipur National Highway 26 near Jayantgiri village on Wednesday demanding immediate lifting of paddy from mandis. Raising slogans against the State government for neglecting the interest of farmers, the agitators staged dharna on the national highway for several hours. 

Bahinipati alleged that the State government is harassing farmers of Koraput district by not fixing any procurement target. While farmers are waiting with their paddy stock at different mandis for over 15 days, the administration is a mute spectator and has turned a blind eye to their plight.“The Congress will continue to agitate for the cause of farmers till the demand of immediate lifting of paddy from mandis is fulfilled by the government,” he said. 

Farmers of Borrigumma also staged a separate agitation over the same demand. Sources said as many as 10,420 farmers have dumped around 7.40 lakh quintal of paddy at different mandis as the procurement has been suspended by the district civil supplies department in absence of any target.

Later on the day, officials of the district administration reached the protest site and held discussions with the agitators. They even assured the farmers to lift their paddy stock soon. However, the protestors did not pay any heed and continued the road blockade till 6 pm. Due to the blockade, hundreds of vehicles were stranded on the NH causing inconvenience to commuters. However, movement of emergency vehicles was not restricted by the agitators. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jeypore Farmers
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
7.86 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, Karnataka takes the lead
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched? 
US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Biden's immigration bill to benefit Indian IT professionals
The Ramayana tradition and Indian secularism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Natarajan was taken on a chariot to his home in the village with people playing percussion instrument chenda. (Photo | EPS)
Indian Cricket team returns home, Pace Bowler T Natarajan gets grand welcome in Tamil Nadu
Archana for Kamala Harris at the village temple
Tamil Nadu celebrates as Kamala Harris becomes US Vice President
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp