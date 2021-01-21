STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court issues notice to government over non-appointment of authority

The amended provisions stipulated the formation of association of apartment owners to undertake the maintenance of common facilities in the apartment.

Published: 21st January 2021 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Representational Image

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has issued notice to the State government on a petition seeking intervention against its inaction in appointing a competent authority for registration of association of apartment owners required under the Odisha Apartment Ownership Act, 1982.

The petition said an absolute vacuum like situation is prevailing for the past five years owing to non-appointment of competent authority and not a single association of apartment owners in the State has been registered due to it.

Dilip Kumar Jena, a resident of Kaustav apartment at Patia in Bhubaneswar, had filed the petition. Advocate Mohit Agarwal argued the case for Jena when the petition was taken up for hearing through video conference on Monday.The single judge bench of Justice S Pujahari posted the matter to February 9 for hearing along with the response to the notice by then.

According to the petition, the Director of Town Planning was appointed as competent authority under the law. But the power of Director as competent authority had ceased with amendment of the Act in 2015. Accordingly, the amended provisions of the Act provided for another competent authority. 

The petition said the Director of Town Planning had moved the Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development department for appointment of the competent authority through a letter on April 15, 2017, but the same has not been complied with.

The amended provisions stipulated the formation of association of apartment owners to undertake the maintenance of common facilities in the apartment.

Every association of apartment owners was ought to have its bye-laws and owners of the flat ought to subscribe to the said bye-laws. The bye-laws were to be submitted and registered with the competent authority so as to ensure compliance of the norms.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
7.86 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, Karnataka takes the lead
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched? 
US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Biden's immigration bill to benefit Indian IT professionals
The Ramayana tradition and Indian secularism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Natarajan was taken on a chariot to his home in the village with people playing percussion instrument chenda. (Photo | EPS)
Indian Cricket team returns home, Pace Bowler T Natarajan gets grand welcome in Tamil Nadu
Archana for Kamala Harris at the village temple
Tamil Nadu celebrates as Kamala Harris becomes US Vice President
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp