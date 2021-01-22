Boat ambulance rescues seven Odisha villagers stranded in reservoir

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Seven persons stranded in Indravati reservoir were rescued by a 108 boat ambulance on Thursday. Sources said some villagers of Bijraguda village in Nabarangpur district were on their way to Uparpanga village of Kalahandi to attend an engagement ceremony on a motorboat.

At around noon, the boat’s engine stopped due to a glitch and it drifted to the middle of the reservoir. The seven occupants found themselves stranded on the boat.

After some time, they saw another motorboat at a distance and started shouting for help. To their relief, the boat ambulance driver managed to spot the stranded persons and rescued them. All the seven persons were safely dropped on the bank of the reservoir.