Enhance iron ore production to boost revenue, says Faggan Singh Kulaste

During discussions with representatives of officers’ association and trade workers, the Minister was urged to ensure immediate pay revision of employees.

Published: 22nd January 2021 08:20 AM

Union Minister of State for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste at the Barsuan mine of SAIL

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Union Minister of State for Steel, Faggan Singh Kulaste visited the Taldihi and Barsuan iron ore mines of SAIL’s Raw Materials Division (RMD) in Koida mining circle in Sundargarh district on Thursday. 

Kulaste, who is on a two-day visit to the district, interacted with officials of RMD on the functioning and performance of the two mines and exhorted them to help SAIL earn more revenue by enhancing iron ore production. During discussions with representatives of officers’ association and trade workers, the Minister was urged to ensure immediate pay revision of employees.

He said consultations on the issue are underway. General secretary of Steel Executives’ Federation of India Bimal Bisi urged Kulaste to shift the headquarters of RMD from Kolkata to Rourkela to help SAIL cut down on cost. 

Earlier in the day, Kulaste along with SAIL director HN Rai arrived at Rourkela airport in a special aircraft. They were accorded a warm welcome by Rourkela Steel Plant CEO Dipak Chattraj, ADM Aboli Sunil Naravane, CISF DIG Shikhar Sahai and Rourkela SP Mukesh Bhamoo. 

