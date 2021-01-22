Odisha government suspends 15 PACS secretaries over fraud in procurement

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Lending credence to the BJP allegation of serious malpractices in the procurement of paddy, the State government on Thursday suspended 15 employees of primary agriculture societies (PACS) and dismissed a data entry operator from service.

Cooperation Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain ordered for the suspension of 15 PACS secretaries and dismissal of a data entry operator from service on charges of irregularities in paddy procurement flouting government orders.

According to reports, irregularities in paddy procurement have been detected in four districts of Sambalpur, Balangir, Boudh and Keonjhar.