Odisha government unveils Konark heritage corridor plan

BHUBANESWAR: Taking forward its ambitious plans for transformation of religious and heritage sites into world class tourism and spiritual destinations, the Odisha government has decided to undertake massive beautification work at the Sun Temple in Konark and its periphery.

In line with the ongoing heritage corridor projects encompassing Sri Jagannath temple at Puri and Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar, the government on Thursday released a draft architectural plan for beautification of the world famous heritage site. The plan was approved by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

As per the plan, Konark will undergo major redevelopment exercise to equip the temple and its periphery with world-class infrastructure and amenities. The work will be undertaken under the 5T initiative of the government.

Under the Konark heritage corridor project, the 3.5 km-long Ring Road around the temple will be made six-laned. All roads connecting the temple will be developed with dedicated points created between Bhubaneswar and Konark for convenience of the tourists and visitors.

Local vendors will also be rehabilitated under the project. Besides, 30 acre land in front of the Sun Temple will be kept open for landscaping.While a beautiful entry plaza will be constructed to welcome visitors into the heritage site, a multi-modal hub will be set up for parking of four wheelers and two wheelers.

According to official sources, the beautification envisages renovation of the open air theatre which is now lying in a derelict condition. A footpath will also be constructed for pedestrians as part of the beautification plan.

The project envisages protection of the Konark temple and take up its beautification along with the adjoining areas to give tourists an unique experience and develop economy of Puri district. Development of the adjoining areas of the temple will be synchronised with the heritage site. The Konark temple was accorded the World Heritage Site status in 1984.

What's in the offing?