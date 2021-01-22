STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha government unveils Konark heritage corridor plan

Chief Minister approves the draft architectural plan for beautification of the world famous heritage site
 

Published: 22nd January 2021 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

As per the plan, Konark will undergo major redevelopment exercise to equip the temple and its periphery with world-class infrastructure and amenities.

As per the plan, Konark will undergo major redevelopment exercise to equip the temple and its periphery with world-class infrastructure and amenities.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Taking forward its ambitious plans for transformation of religious and heritage sites into world class tourism and spiritual destinations, the Odisha government has decided to undertake massive beautification work at the Sun Temple in Konark and its periphery.

In line with the ongoing heritage corridor projects encompassing Sri Jagannath temple at Puri and Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar, the government on Thursday released a draft architectural plan for beautification of the world famous heritage site. The plan was approved by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

As per the plan, Konark will undergo major redevelopment exercise to equip the temple and its periphery with world-class infrastructure and amenities. The work will be undertaken under the 5T initiative of the government.

Under the Konark heritage corridor project, the 3.5 km-long Ring Road around the temple will be made six-laned. All roads connecting the temple will be developed with dedicated points created between Bhubaneswar and Konark for convenience of the tourists and visitors. 

Local vendors will also be rehabilitated under the project. Besides, 30 acre land in front of the Sun Temple will be kept open for landscaping.While a beautiful entry plaza will be constructed to welcome visitors into the heritage site, a multi-modal hub will be set up for parking of four wheelers and two wheelers. 

According to official sources, the beautification envisages renovation of the open air theatre which is now lying in a derelict condition. A footpath will also be constructed for pedestrians as part of the beautification plan.

The project envisages protection of the Konark temple and take up its beautification along with the adjoining areas to give tourists an unique experience and develop economy of Puri district. Development of the adjoining areas of the temple will be synchronised with the heritage site. The Konark temple was accorded the World Heritage Site status in 1984.

What's in the offing?

  • Six-laning of 3.5 km-long Ring Road around the Sun temple

  • Landscaping of 30 acre land near the temple

  • Development of Konark open air theatre

  • Parking hub for two and four-wheelers

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Konark corridor Sun temple Odisha
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
CBI books Cambridge Analytica, Global Science Research for illegal data harvesting
Professor Nikhil Srivastava (Photo | UC Berkeley website)
Indian mathematician Nikhil Srivastava named joint winner of Michael and Sheila Held Prize
Shanthi Kalathil
Surprise, surprise! Joe Biden’s rights keeper has her roots in Alappuzha
For representation purposes
Wife, not father, has right over deceased man's sperm: Calcutta High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers delegation coming out after the meeting with Union Agricultural minister Narendra singh Tomar at Vigyan bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
11th round of talks conducted between protesting farmer unions and Centre
Deputy CM Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas interacting with discharged patients at Turpu Veedhi in Eluru (File photo | Express)
Mystery illness reported in another village near Eluru in Andhra Pradesh, 22 fall sick
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp