Odisha government in nexus with middlemen: BJP

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The BJP on Thursday tore into the BJD government for ignoring implementation of farmer welfare schemes of the Centre and accused the latter of having a nexus with millers and middlemen.

“Though Union government has launched many schemes for welfare of farmers, the State government is not implementing them here. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken several steps to double farmers’ income. The Centre has also been working to strengthen the farming sector but farmers of Odisha are suffering because of the nexus between the State government and middlemen,” BJP Odisha co-in-charge Vijaya Pal Singh Tomar stated at a massive public meeting held at the PHED ground in Ainthapali marking the party’s Chasi Adhikar rally.

State president Samir Mohanty said farmers of Odisha are not getting appropriate price for their produce because of the token system introduced by the State government. Hundreds of bags of paddy are lying unsold in market yards due to the faulty system.

“The State government should withdraw the token system and quantitative restrictions on paddy procurement. The BJP would continue to fight for the cause of farmers,” he added.With paddy procurement running into trouble across districts, the BJP made a bid to gherao Revenue Divisional Commissioner’s office protesting the ‘anti-farmer’ policies of the State government.

A 16-member delegation was taken into preventive custody by police to avoid any untoward situation. The agitators dispersed soon after the arrests. Kicked off from the Ainthapali Chowk, thousands of BJP workers from 37 Assembly constituencies of western Odisha joined the rally which was led by Tomar and senior party leaders.

BJP State president Samir Mohanty, Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari, Balangir MP Sangeeta Singh Deo, Sambalpur MLA Jayanarayan Mishra, former Odisha chief of the party K V Singh Deo, Rengali legislator Nauri Naik, former MLAs Pradeep Purohit, Rabi Naik and Radharani Panda were taken into preventive custody during the march.

Sambalpur SP B Gangadhar said adequate police arrangement was put in place to deal with the agitators. As the protestors had not taken permission to gherao the RDC office, police took the leaders into preventive custody.